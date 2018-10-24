The screening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at the AMC Broadstreet 7 at Broad and Oxford Streets. The Black Police Association is co-sponsoring the screening, which will conclude with a panel discussion during which officers, mostly from the Southwest Division, where Stewart is a community affairs officer, can explore their thoughts on some of the movie's themes of social justice as well as black identity in white America. About 60 officers, including 30 police recruits, are expected to attend. Other sponsors include the church Stewart pastors, Taylor Memorial Baptist, and Be a Great You Inc.