"Because of what's at stake for our country, because of what's ahead of us, anyone who can win a statewide election, I've won three Senate races in Pennsylvania, I think I have an obligation to consider it. …We have to make sure the nominee of the Democratic Party wins Pennsylvania, because you cannot get elected president if you cannot win Pennsylvania. I've shown I can do that. I've won by an average of 13 points over three elections, so it's something I'm considering."