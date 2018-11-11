He says living in a part of (overwhelmingly Democratic) Philly, where general elections aren't competitive (true throughout Philly) means this: no sense of "the democratic ideal of an election in which informed voters make a choice between candidates stumping and competing for their votes by taking positions on the major issues of the day."

Nobody rang his doorbell or left flyers. No candidate signs in windows or on sidewalks in his neighborhood. Got "exactly two" pieces of mail from candidates or parties seeking his vote. Had no idea if there was a Republican running in his congressional district (there was). And wasn't made aware of any chance to meet or communicate with candidates or representatives at the state or federal level.