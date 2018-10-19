Until I started working on this column, pretty much all I'd known about Cameroon was that the Sixers' amazing Joel Embiid is from there. I've since been reading news stories online and watching YouTube clips about the turmoil, and I've seen some of the awful images — a man on his knees being beaten, a charred body in a ruined, roofless house, entire villages reduced to cinders — that have been widely disseminated on social media. I've also visited the website of the self-described "interim government" of an envisioned English-speaking, independent Cameroonian state to be called the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.