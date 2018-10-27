My husband came in, but I ignored him. I was clearing piles of kielbasa, rice, and dirty plates. He was pacing behind me. Mumbling. I spotted the long hair dangling from his head and attached to a red cap. The guy normally has a thinning blond buzz and blue eyes. I froze, amazed to realize that my husband now looked like what we used to call a "Hammer" back at Upper Darby High School. He kept talking about wanting to go to a place that sold beer and wings.