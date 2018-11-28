It's a hardware store on the street level, a toy store on the second floor, a Christmas wonderland in the basement. Sometimes you'll even find tomatoes, honey and other out-of-place stuff for sale. But this 67-year-old family business at the terminus of Philadelphia's most prestigious train line is, more than anything else, a miracle.
Everyone who works there would agree – and you can usually see their mugs proudly displayed on a front-door poster except, with the holidays here, that poster is covered over with a giant Santa-is-coming-this-Saturday flyer. They would tell you that The Hardware Center in Paoli is a special place. A small business still kicking after opening after World War II on Lancaster Pike. A place still in the same Italian-American family's hands. A place where humanity is as much a part of the shopping experience as the stuff on its shelves.
This analog survivor of our digital age is such an outlier – Toys R Us has gone under as have several suburban hardware stores in recent months – that customers always ask: "You're not going to close like all the others, are you?" It's the one thing that brother-owners Greg and Steve Scartozzi hear most often.
The answer, they say for now, is "No!" But the brothers, 62 and 67 years old, know that all good things do come to an end. Their own father, Cordine, died just a few weeks before Christmas last year. He kept showing up to work until the choice was no longer his own.
"Would you like to buy a hardware store?" Greg Scartozzi asked me and laughed. I had just asked him how long the place might be around. None of his or his brother's kids are in line to take it over. "My father was 94 before he quit working. I know I don't want to do what my father did. The only thing that stopped my father was the fact that he's no longer with us."
This place, especially at this time of year, is worth the ride west along the Main Line. The charm alone in the basement will get you.
You'll find two guys down there, behind the register, who have spent months building a dazzling Christmas display. We are talking sweeter than any Macy's floor and cozier than any Christmas Eve living room.
One mastermind is A.J. DiAntonio, a 39-year-old ex-Hollywood producer who first worked in this store as a teen-ager from nearby Malvern. He came back for a grownup job six years ago after pulling the plug on the California scene. It was time for a job less stressful than Emmys, Olympics and Flight of the Concords productions that had been all-consuming.
His partner in Kris Kringling is another creative, type. Dave Caswell, 63, is a drummer with a classic-rock cover band in West Chester.
The duo start putting together the display in September, with owner Greg as their third design wheel.
"It takes us nine weeks to do it," A.J. told me. "We're done by Halloween every year."
A wall of smokers and nutcrackers form a German-themed corner. Russian Santas are in their own nook, too. Even Estonia has a wing, with gnome-like, handmade characters fashioned from wood and fabric. There are decorations for cat and dog lovers, Eagles and Giants wingnuts, lit-up Christmas trees all over.
The centerpiece: A room filled with Santas and a wooden chair. This is where the bearded gift-giver — A.J. in full costume, but don't tell anyone — will greet hordes of children this weekend in lines so long they will spill into the parking lot.
"Dave is phenomenal," cashier Joanne Brown said as she heard me talking to the gifted co-worker with a head of long, blond, rock-and-roll-guy hair.
Joanne is 69. A Paoli Hardware veteran of 46 years. Dave is 63 – a 22-year veteran. They sometimes carpool. They are friends.
"He did a dog one year," Joanne said with obvious affection, "and put it atop a cabinet and had a string of lights going through its mouth."
Then there is the second floor. I'd heard about the toy spread on Facebook. Moms raved that it had nothing but creative and mostly old-school inventory. One of the most popular products: the board game Parcheesi. And Legos. Business is up since Toys R Us went under this year. But it's no picnic keeping this place afloat. It's hard.
Just on Tuesday, Amazon sent me a press release boasting that the online retailer owned by the world's richest man had just logged the most business ever for a Black Friday weekend. Add to that how several independent hardware stores have closed in recent months across the suburbs. Suburban Hardware in Bryn Mawr, Ricklin's in Narberth, and Newtown Square True Value.
The Scartozzi's own the building. No huge rent check means they can run a business whose profit can then be spent on providing employees a livelihood. It's one reason they're still around.
"You do not get rich in retail," Steve Scartozzi said. But, he adds, you enjoy what you do.
My advice to anyone this holiday: Enjoy this store while it lasts. Because all good things do come to an end. And this place is all that is good.