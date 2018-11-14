We're a city gripped by inequity — where entire neighborhoods have been neglected for decades, where housing prices rise as good jobs for the working class have never been replaced, as in other postindustrial cities. Where in our biggest industries — meds and eds, as they say — the sort of jobs that are supposed to give people a foothold too often pay wages too paltry to feed a family. We've neglected so many building blocks for so long — schools, neighborhoods, housing stock — that it's harder for our citizens to climb out of poverty. To even get a foot on the ladder. (On top of this, the Trump administration is trying to cut food stamps, because of course it is.)