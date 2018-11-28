These sentiments are particularly mystifying when you hear them in the context of the rest of Kenney's platform, which is how they were framed this week in a nearly hour-long interview with the great Marty Moss-Coane on WHYY. The mayor held forth on a number of issues that could define his administration — sanctuary cities, safe injection sites, the soda tax. He's stepped to the plate on these controversial issues in a way few before him have. He even gave his strongest endorsement of safe-injection sites in the radio interview and spoke in detail about the complex challenges that the addiction crisis presents.