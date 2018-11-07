Four years ago, Forshee and his colleagues thought they had won the battle against homelessness among veterans in Philadelphia. They had reduced the veterans' homeless rate to what the city called "functional zero." Then the opioid epidemic hit, and now, the center is trying to reach an entirely new population. There are 70 veterans who the city knows of living in the homeless encampments around Kensington. But Forshee fears the actual number is likely double, and that his agency just hasn't identified them yet.