In the nights, in the quiet of the hospital, after doctors inserted a metal rod in his leg to stabilize his bones, after his mother had gone home to sleep, the moments of the shooting would replay in Shaurice's mind. He would think how lucky he was that he was alive, even if there were things he'd have to miss out on. Like trying out for the varsity basketball team. And his job at the Terminal. Would it be there waiting for him when he healed?