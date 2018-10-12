Having entered Thursday with an awful turnover margin of minus-4 through their first five games, the Eagles forced one of the game's second play, when Jordan Hicks deflected a pass into the arms of Kamu Grugier-Hill, whose 24-yard return to the Giants' 16-yard line set up the Eagles' first touchdown, a 13-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery. They kept the Giants from scoring a touchdown on each of three trips into the red zone. The biggest challenge that the Eagles encountered on defense was tackling Saquon Barkley, who racked up at least 100 total yards for the sixth time in his six NFL games, but they haven't and won't be alone on that one. On a short week, after a difficult loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the defense was just fine.