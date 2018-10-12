Let's start with how we've been taught to treat it, which is to caricature it as crazed, infantile, menacing, castrating – which is then further caricatured through the lens of race and economic status. In reality, women's anger over injustice and inequality is no different from the righteous anger we've always praised in men – the kind exhibited by America's founders, who raged against unjust, unequal treatment of the Colonies by the British. The founders' fury is like our national catechism. Well, the fury of women is exactly the same.