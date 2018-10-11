So my roommate just turned 27 and started bringing a 50-year-old guy around. The age difference doesn’t bother me but I think my roomie may be using this poor guy for free dinner and gifts. What should I do?

Steve: Are you trying to protect her or him? Sounds like him. At 50, he knows the score. Not to put the horse before the cart, but successful May-December celebrity marriages include Harrison Ford/Calista Flockhart, Michael Douglas/Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joan Collins/Percy Gibson and Warren Beatty/Annette Bening.

Mia: I'd bring it up with her and ask her about her motives because you may find a side of her personality that icks you out more then the May-December romance.