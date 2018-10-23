Before he spoke to the several hundred dinner guests — Muslims, Christians, Jews, government and city leaders, neighbors — the Khalifa had a private meet-and-greet in an upstairs office with Mayor Kenney and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, in whose district the mosque stands. Then the media was admitted for a brief Q&A. We were requested to address him as Your Holiness, or Khalifa, and were advised that although we could take pictures, "He doesn't do selfies."