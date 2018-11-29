The parade has always been open to outsiders, although most outsiders might not have known that. Trying to diversify the parade is laudable, but here's a dirty little secret: Being in the parade requires a lot of time for rehearsals, it requires money for costumes, food, and transportation, and it requires getting up very early in the morning to assemble on cold streets to entertain sparse crowds. Most people don't have the grit of dyed-in-the-wool Mummers.