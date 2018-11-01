After single mom Sheila Simmons bought a house in Germantown several years ago at sheriff's sale for $35,000 for herself and her newborn son, the former owner refused to leave. "You buy the house, then you have to evict the person," Simmons told me. It took her eight months and thousands of dollars in lawyer's fees to get the house. It proved unsafe for her infant, so she sold it at a $7,000 loss just to end the nightmare.