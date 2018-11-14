None of this is meant to disguise China's problems, including rural poverty and frayed social safety nets. Middle-class Chinese worry about an economic slowdown and about getting their kids into good schools or getting them visas to U.S. colleges (Some enroll their kids as young as 1 year old in weekday boarding schools with names such as Harvard Cradle, to expose them to intensive language and music training and boost their chances of winning admission to the best U.S. universities.)