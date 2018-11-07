2. North Korea. It's time to query Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – and experts on North Korea — over the present and likely future of negotiations to get Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons. Trump keeps insisting that great progress has been made, but in reality, there has been zero progress toward convincing Pyongyang to denuclearize. This speaks to the risk of Trump's conviction that his personal negotiating skills with despots can deliver miracles, something he has so far failed to prove with China's Xi Jinping, the Saudi Crown Prince, Putin, or Kim.