As part of his campaign to squash any dissent, even from moderates who support the monarchy, MBS has presided over the jailing of 18 women's rights activists this year. They include the best-known campaigners for Saudi women's right to drive, such as the courageous Loujain al-Hathloul. Several of the women have allegedly been tortured, according to Human Rights Watch and the Wall Street Journal, with electric shocks and lashings. At least one has been sexually assaulted, says the Journal, and one has attempted suicide.