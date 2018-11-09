The meeting's host, French President Emmanuel Macron, has been touring WWI battlefields in a desperate effort to warn Europeans of the perils of unchecked nationalism that devastated the continent early in the 20th century and led inexorably to WWII. I can attest to the emotional wallop those battlefields hold; last year I visited some remaining trenches nestled in the rolling hills of Flanders Fields in Belgium, where the 1917 battle of Passchendaele produced 325,000 Allied deaths (and killed 260,000 Germans) for a gain of five miles.