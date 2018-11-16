The outcome of that meeting will reveal whether there is a chance of avoiding an all-out trade war between Washington and Beijing — and whether Trump or Xi has the will to head off a U.S.-China cold war. Much will depend on whether Trump's mistaken belief he is "winning" the trade battle has convinced him that tariffs alone will force Chinese submission. But much will also depend on whether Xi's concentration of power in his own hands, in imitation of "leader for life" Mao, convinces him he is strong enough to resist real compromise with Washington.