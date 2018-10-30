It happened, Freeman and the other panelists (including my Inquirer colleague Jonathan Lai, who covers voting rights today) agreed, in the 1790s, when the Founders struggled with the meanings of partisanship and true democracy, and in the 1850s over slavery, and in the 1960s over civil rights and Vietnam. And now we're in the middle of it again. Today's causes can't be defined in one word, but you can see the clear fault lines around race, gender and immigration, and how we're divided yet again over who is a citizen, who gets to vote, and whose votes really count.