Around the region and cross the country, some have interpreted the holiday as having religious connotations and therefore inappropriate for public schools. In some quarters, that's ruffled some feathers. Others worry about students who don't have the means to buy costumes, about the message of potentially bringing toy weapons to school as part of costumes, about food allergies, about kids with sensory issues, or about the logistics of teachers getting kids in and out of costumes and having a school day taken over by Halloween.