He's a tall, slender 41-year-old with graying hair and a quiet, steady voice. These days his work is less about coaching than about fundraising and planning. But when he is on the field, the younger kids want to be his partner in soccer drills, and the bigger ones flock to him. He asks after their families, makes sure they've had enough water to drink, and compliments them on good plays. Many of his soccer players are not native English speakers, and Hardy slips often into fluent Spanish.