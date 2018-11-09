It's no secret that Philadelphia loves the holidays.
On Friday morning, Mayor Kenney announced this year's five-week-long holiday festival, which begins with the city's 99th Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 22 and ends with the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.
In between, there will be plenty of events, including the tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28; the Franklin Square holiday festival, which includes the Electrical Spectacle light show; Christmas Village in LOVE Park; and the Made in Philadelphia Market, the City Hall light show, the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, and more. The tree-lighting ceremony will feature Gritty, the city's newest athletic-team mascot, as a special guest.
"We welcome everyone to our city during the holidays," Kenney said at Friday's news conference.
Visitors to City Hall can also check out the courtyard, which will be home to live entertainment, a carousel, a scavenger hunt, and other family-friendly activities.
The One Liberty Observation Deck will be decorated with displays honoring some of the city's most beloved holiday traditions from Nov. 21 to Jan. 1 and is offering guests a "Pay What You Wish" option to visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Visitors can travel between attractions and events via the Philly Holiday Festival shuttle, which will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Daily fares are $2 for a single ride and $5 for a day pass from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shuttle will be free from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.
Parking is free at meters on Saturdays after 11 a.m. from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. Holiday rates at Philadelphia Parking Authority garages are $8 on Saturdays and Sundays, entering after 11 a.m. and exiting by midnight.
"This whole festival is about collaboration and coming together," said Jeff Guaracino, the president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. "City Hall is the center of everything — the holiday energy radiates out."
Most events taking place during the Philly Holiday Festival are free. For a full list of events taking place, visit phillyholidayfestival.com.