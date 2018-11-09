In between, there will be plenty of events, including the tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28; the Franklin Square holiday festival, which includes the Electrical Spectacle light show; Christmas Village in LOVE Park; and the Made in Philadelphia Market, the City Hall light show, the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, and more. The tree-lighting ceremony will feature Gritty, the city's newest athletic-team mascot, as a special guest.