Watch cultural performances, enjoy Filipino foods like lechon kawali and seafood palabok, and see food demos by chef Yana Gilbuena. Participating vendors include Flying Monkey Bakery, Poi Dog Philly, Nanee's Kitchen, and Sang Kee Noodle House. The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey is co-hosting the event, along with the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reading Terminal Market, 12th and Arch Streets, pay-as-you-go, 215-922-2317, readingterminalmarket.org
In honor of Douglass' bicentennial and DuBois' sesquicentennial, this exhibit explores how the two intellectuals and activists sought to resolve the great conflict of being black and American.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, accessible during regular library hours on other days through April 30, Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., free, 215-686-5322, freelibrary.org
Songwriter Tom Krell, aka How to Dress Well, brings his blend of R&B and electronic beats to Johnny Brenda's for an intimate show. His most recent album, The Anteroom, addresses a particularly lonely period of his life.
8 p.m. Johnny Brenda's, 1201 Frankford Ave., $15, 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com
The Quintessence Theatre Company has been scoring big with delightful chamber versions of major musicals. This one's up next.
7:30 p.m. with additional performances through Dec. 23, Quintessence Theatre Company, 7137 Germantown Ave., $25 to $60, 215-987-4450, quintessencetheatre.org
If you haven't seen Big Jay walking the streets of his native Philadelphia, you may have seen him on Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening or HBO's Crashing. He returns home for a run of dates at Helium, where his Philly-tinged brand of raw, honest humor will be on full display.
8 p.m. with additional performances through Nov. 17, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $17 to $25, 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
This season's theme is "Choreographers on the Move." The program will feature two pieces each from longtime Philadanco collaborators Milton Myers and Christopher Huggins.
7:30 p.m. Friday with more performances through Nov. 18, Kimmel Center, $10 to $47, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the scenic race. The big run isn't until Sunday, Nov. 18, but athletes compete Saturday, Nov. 17, in a half-marathon, an 8K, and a fun run for kids.
Half-marathon at 7:30 a.m., 8K race 10:45 a.m., 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway; registration and family activities for fun run start at 10 a.m. at Eakins Oval, philadelphiamarathon.com