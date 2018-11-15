More than 70 crafters are selling their wares — including jewelry, prints, candles, and more — so you can get a head start on Christmas shopping. The first 150 guests each day get free totes. This year's venue: the Events Center at SugarHouse Casino.
11 to 5 p.m. SugarHouse Casino (north entrance), 1001 N. Delaware Ave., $3 from 11 to 4 p.m., free from 4 to 5 p.m., artstarcraftbazaar.com
She is a West Chester University professor and founder of Poetry by the Sea. He is the poetry editor of the Schuylkill Valley Journal.
7 p.m. Fergie's Pub, 1214 Sansom St., free, 215-735-9600, moonstoneartscenter.org
8:30 p.m. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $25 to $100, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com
The museum's tree trimmers turn on the juice, with live entertainment by the York Street Hustle — and festive treats, too. Go inside and see some art while you're there. Admission is pay-what-you-wish.
5 to 8:45 p.m. Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, pay-what-you-wish admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
The 99th annual parade will fill city streets with colorful floats, costumed entertainers, eye-catching balloons, and kids on the lookout for Santa. Bring the whole family out for a festive start to the holiday season. It's a marquee Philly tradition.
8:30 a.m. Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, 6abc.com
Philly's largest outdoor ice rink reopens right after Thanksgiving this year. Skate rentals and admission are free on opening day. This seasonal favorite also includes warming cabins, a ski chalet-inspired restaurant and bar, and arcade games for kids. The Franklin Fountain Confectionery returns with hot chocolate, ice cream sandwiches, and s'mores kits for grilling at the fire pits.
11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free on opening day (skate season extends through March 3), 215-925-7465, delawareriverwaterfront.com.
It's tough to play, easy on the ears, and terribly neglected. Which makes it the ideal piece for pianist Garrick Ohlsson, who performs Barber's expansive and darkly lyrical score with the Philadelphia Orchestra and conductor Cristian Macelaru. Also on the program: Copland's Appalachian Spring and the orchestral suite from Heggie's opera Moby-Dick.
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $43 to $146, 215-893-1999, philorch.org