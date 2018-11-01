Head to the newly restored Cherry Street Pier, still in its first few weeks after its grand opening, for three hours of family fun. The fest includes games and activities from the Franklin Institute, the Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, the Free Library, and more.
Noon to 3 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd., free, 215-629-3200, delawareriverwaterfront.com
Joshua Schuster, an associate professor of English at Western University, gives a talk at the University City nonprofit Slought about the literary, philosophical, and psychological implications of the extinction of animals. He'll address how the arrival of photography changed the way we document extinction.
6 to 8 p.m., Slought, 4017 Walnut St., free, 215-701-4627, slought.org
Roald Dahl's exceedingly strange and popular tale tells of a sweets manufacturer and the kids he makes sweeter. The Broadway Philadelphia presentation of the touring musical plays 16 shows here.
7:30 p.m. with additional shows through Nov. 18, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
More Dahl. Girl power — OK, "naughty" kid power — is the point of this dark, energetic, Tony-winning adaption. Matilda's family will make real ones cringe. Miss Trunchbull will have kids shaking in their Skechers. But that only makes the happy ending sweeter.
8 p.m. with additional performances through Jan. 6, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $38 to $43, 215-574-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org
Pizzi is a poet, crafter, and assistant dean and instructor at Arcadia University in Glenside. Famà is a poet and teacher. Tacconelli is a poet and painter.
6:30 p.m. Fumo Family Library, 2437 S. Broad St., free, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
The company is bringing back Jiri Kylian's dramatic Petit Mort, as well as introducing two new works. Corps de ballet member Russell Ducker will be choreographing for the ballet and so will Andrea Miller, artistic director of Gallim Dance. Miller was artist-in-residence last year at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
7:30 p.m. with additional performances through Nov. 11, Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $35 to $154, 215-893-1999, paballet.org
The ice rink at Dilworth Park is opening for the winter this weekend, and you'll be able to check out ice sculptures, snow, fireworks effects, and more before strapping on your skates. There will be chili tastings, too.
5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., pay-as-you-go, 215-440-5500, centercityphila.org
Curtis Institute's 20/21 Ensemble, the group that plays under the school's new-music banner, pairs two fascinating works: Joy Boy, a 1974 woodwind quartet by Eastman, who graduated from Curtis in 1963; and Davies' Eight Songs for a Mad King, which was notably recorded by Eastman as vocalist not long after its 1969 premiere.
8 p.m. Saturday, Curtis Institute of Music, 1616 Locust St., $20, 215-893-7903, curtis.edu