Back for its 32nd year, the walk is designed to raise money for those with HIV — and to raise awareness around advances in treatment and new preventive strategies. A 5K run starts at 7:30 a.m., a 5K walk at 9 a.m. Both start (and end) at Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Arrive early for registration.
Sunday morning, Martin Luther King Drive, free (donations encouraged), aidswalkphilly.org
Next Person is the sequel to the smash hit 2003 novel The Five People You Meet in Heaven. We find out what happened to Annie, the little girl who launched Eddie's journey to heaven. Albom explores how our lives and losses intersect.
7:30 p.m. Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., $30 to $45 including a copy of the book, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
Direct from Broadway, Bartlett Sherr's celebrated reimagining of the classic musical.
7:30 p.m. with additional shows through Oct. 28, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $25 to $139, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org.
Come dressed in your Halloween costume for cocktails and themed activities among the creatures at the aquarium. Costumes cannot include masks or weapons of any kind.
6 to 9 p.m. Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, $20 online, $25 at the door, ages 21 and over only, 844-474-3474, adventureaquarium.com
The iconic heavy metal band returns. Expect hair-raising riffs and plumes of fire.
7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $75 to $145, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
The country harmony singing queen headlines "The Lantern Tour," which also includes Jackson Browne, Steve Earle, Shawn Colvin, and Lila Downs. It benefits the Women's Refugee Commission, which works on behalf of migrant and refugee families at the U.S.-Mexican border.
8 p.m. Friday, Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, $99 to $150, 856-858-1000, scottishriteauditorium.com
A citywide celebration of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway's 100th anniversary kicked off in September 2017 with public artworks and events galore. The celebration comes to a close in October with a giant bash on the culture-packed mile-long boulevard.
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, parkway100.org