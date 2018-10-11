In a day of Polish pride, the 85th annual parade brings folk dancers and costumed marchers to the Parkway. Thousands of spectators in red-and-white attire, in the spirit of the Polish flag, attend every year.
12 p.m. Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, 215-922-1700, polishamericancenter.org
The Ardmore-born Pasek and his writing partner Paul helped define a new Broadway era with their musical Dear Evan Hansen. Reversing how things often go, they and Emmich have made the musical into a novel.
7:30 p.m. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., sold out, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
A rebuilding Art Museum continues its series of exhibitions from its permanent collection. This presentation of the costume collection focuses on lavish dresses for wealthy women designed by Pierre Cardin, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, Geoffrey Beene, and many more.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $20 for adults, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
There's a lot to unpack in Masego's music — the Jamaican-American artist draws upon R&B, jazz, soul, and trap for his unique, fusion-based musical style. He plays Philly this week at the Theatre of Living Arts.
8 p.m. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St., $20, 215-922-1011, venue.tlaphilly.com
More than 25,000 film enthusiasts — and some talented filmmakers — gather for the annual festival. More than 100 movies will be screened. Some showings feature industry guests and talks.
Screenings begin Thursday and continue through Oct. 28, Philadelphia Film Center (formerly the Prince Theater), 2023 Sansom St., and other venues, $15 for regular screenings, $8 for weekday matinees before 5 p.m., 267-239-2941, filmadelphia.org
The original riot grrrl, in the fearsome Euripides tragedy.
8 p.m. Hedgerow Theatre Company, 64 Rose Valley Road, Media, $20, 610-565-4211, hedgerowtheatre.org
Guitarist and songwriter Mitski Miyawaki moved to the front of the indie-rock pack with "Your Best American Girl," a breakout song about navigating identity issues from 2016's Puberty 2. On her new Be the Cowboy, she writes more emotionally gripping songs that retain an air of mystery.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., sold out (Mitski returns for an additional show Nov. 18), 215-232-1200, utphilly.com
The festival formerly known as the Harry Potter, now wrested of all official references to butterbeer and such, can't prohibit its wee faithful from donning their owl glasses and wide-striped scarves. Nor can Warner Bros. wrest the Hogwartsy charm from Belgian-blocked Germantown Avenue and environs. (Note that the street will not be closed to traffic this year.)
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chestnut Hill Business District, free, 215-247-6696, chestnuthillpa.com