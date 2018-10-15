"This is a play about the consequences of our actions," says Kuhn, who also plays Joe Keller in All My Sons. "It's about having those consequences come back to us. Right now, with so many powerful people acting as if they're above consequences, it feels like we're all hanging, waiting for the end of something. I wanted a play in which we see someone commit a bad act that does come back and force a resolution." In his script, Miller writes that in terms of setting, "the time is now," which has required some updating. "We've given it a no-time, no-place, anytime feel," Kuhn says. "It's one of the greats. I've been sitting it on for years, and it seems like the time."