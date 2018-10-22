As we've discussed here previously, this year's Barrymores are different, and not just in moving south from Center City. After complaints that the 2017 awards lacked diversity, both the awards and those recommending and judging them were revamped. Acting awards have been made gender-inclusive. Instead of awards for best actor in a leading role and for best actress in a leading role, for example, there will be two awards for best performance in a musical, two for best performance in a play, two for best supporting performance, and so on. The idea is to open the awards up to different combinations of male, female, and gender-nonconforming winners.