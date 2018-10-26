On the surface, the Thursday concert at the Kimmel Center felt like one of those ultra-safe programs from the orchestra's post-bankruptcy years. Maybe others felt the same: Lots of empty seats out there. The fast, perfunctory Danse Macabre, Saint-Saens' Halloween favorite, wasn't promising. But guest conductor Louis Langrée assembles some of the savviest programs in North America with the Cincinnati Symphony (where he has been music director since 2013). During his summers at the Mostly Mozart Festival (music director since 2002), he can be seen in odd New York venues enjoying views at the edge.