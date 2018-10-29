The stage adaptation of Pulma Gobodo-Madikizela's award-winning book A Human Being Died That Night opened on Friday at EgoPo Classic Theater as a part of their 2018-19 season focus on theater of South Africa, intended to start a larger conversation surrounding race relations in America. The play's motif centered around the principle of forgiveness, racism and the nature of reconciliation.
Sounds of Hugh Masekela and other South African singers serenaded the audience as they found their seats in the intimate EgoPo theater where a dimly lit stage was set with two chairs on opposite sides of a desk that was bolted to the floor. The play opened with a small monologue by Pulma (Niya Colbert), one of the of the only two characters in the show, that offers context to South African apartheid and her role in the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission). Her job was to interview an incarcerated Eugene de Kock (Paul L. Nolan), a white ex-police officer who earned the name Prime Evil for the multiple atrocities that were inflicted on black people by his hands.
Pulma posed penetrating questions to Eugene, who was chained to the table, symbolizing his volatile nature, with the intention of unraveling the threads of his twisted motives in hopes of discovering his humanity. Though Pulma tried to maintain a sense of objectivity and professionalism, she found herself emotionally invested in Eugene's story.
The play was held together by strong acting skills. Nolan's vibrato and Colbert's ability to portray empathy added color to what could've been an otherwise dull script. For a cast of two, the performance was engaging. Both actors soared through their lines with ease and conviction. However, the play did suggest an oversimplification of forgiveness. Is confession a sufficient remedy for the aftermath of atrocities? Is confession a balm for a victim's pain? How does one approach accountability with respect to forgiveness? These are all questions that the play had an opportunity to address or explore further. But alas, it did not.
A Human Being Died Last Night isn't a work of opulence. Instead, its meaning is found in these two characters' discovery of what it means to be human. With its focus on a precarious time in South African history, as it came to terms with its past and future, this play serves as a catalyst for conversations around the topic of human rights and forgiveness.