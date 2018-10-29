Sounds of Hugh Masekela and other South African singers serenaded the audience as they found their seats in the intimate EgoPo theater where a dimly lit stage was set with two chairs on opposite sides of a desk that was bolted to the floor. The play opened with a small monologue by Pulma (Niya Colbert), one of the of the only two characters in the show, that offers context to South African apartheid and her role in the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission). Her job was to interview an incarcerated Eugene de Kock (Paul L. Nolan), a white ex-police officer who earned the name Prime Evil for the multiple atrocities that were inflicted on black people by his hands.