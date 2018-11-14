Some serious Broadway firepower is involved with Paul Rudnick's I Hate Hamlet, through Dec. 1 at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. Rudnick apparently attended rehearsals, for one thing, and added some contemporary references and one-liners to update the play.
Marc Bruni, who directed Beautiful: The Carole King Story on Broadway, directs here, and Ben Fankhauser, from the original Broadway cast of Newsies, plays the protagonist. Broadway guy Tom Hewitt (Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar) plays the ghost of John Barrymore.
And then there's Elizabeth Ashley, Tony-winner, stage and film veteran, back for her first time at Bucks County Playhouse since 1963, when she played opposite youngster Robert Redford in an early version of Barefoot in the Park.
She plays Lillian, a German agent and former lover of Barrymore's.
As for Barefoot back in the day, "Neil Simon had one act, no second act, and we had this young, untried director, Mike Nichols," Ashley says with a laugh.
"Soon as I was done, I was off to California for the film The Carpetbaggers, then back to Broadway to do, what else, Barefoot in the Park!? I was just the ingénue of the moment. What does a 22-year-old know, you know?"
How's it feel to be returning?
If you ignore the stresses of moving, great, says Ashley, 79, whose son is helping her relocate temporarily to New Hope.
She came into the play as a replacement for her friend, actress Penny Fuller (All the President's Men and much else). "So I had only a few rehearsals," Ashley says. "The more I work with I Hate Hamlet, the more I love it.
"With all the trauma recently injected into the collective unconscious, laughter may not be a cure, it might be a relief. We are just carnival players, but maybe laughter is what we can offer."