What makes Every Brilliant Thing brilliant is the way the audience becomes the supporting cast. It's often done in small theaters; I can't think of a play that responds as well to intimacy. If you go, watch Greer before the show. He's working the audience, greeting every person in the 80-seat Bob and Selma Horan Studio Theatre. "I have 60 cards I pass out and ask people to read aloud from," Greer says, "and this is really a piece of practical casting, seeing who's really not into it, which I want to honor, and who might be too eager, try too hard to be funny." Nolen calls it "a casting session on the run."