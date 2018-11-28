When we speak of modern art, what comes to mind tends to be the modernist art of the first half of the 20th century. As Jessica Todd Smith explains, faced with "unprecedented social, technological, and cultural upheaval … artists pushed their work in new directions, embracing abstraction, while retaining connections to artistic traditions." The result was works that look as fresh today as they did when the paint was still drying. Check out Frances Simpson Stevens' vibrant — yes, vibrant — charcoal and oil Dynamic Velocity of Interborough Rapid Transit Power Station on Page 44. On the facing page, Stuart Davis' Something on the Eight Ball looks downright contemporary. Here is art that really does let you see the world afresh.