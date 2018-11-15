That's a good idea. This family concert is one of my favorite things, and we are doing the first act of The Nutcracker so I wanted to make something that encompassed the arc of the story, so we have Charlotte Blake Alston as the narrator, and I always thought of Drosselmeyer as a magician, as someone who doesn't quite belong in the household, so I thought it would be nice for Gritty to be Drosselmeyer and give the Nutcracker to Clara. Some of it is not set yet. And then sometimes Santa shows up, so we'll see who takes the podium, Santa or Gritty or both.