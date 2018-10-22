He speaks about "doubling up on the desks," designing two-desks-in-one that function as first Hamilton's desk and then Washington's. When you go to see Hamilton in Philly when it comes to the Forrest Theater in August 2019, keep an eye out for a certain pile of bricks. "We wanted bricks scattered around the set to make it look like a city under construction, a new nation," he says, "and I brought in this pile of bricks, but we hadn't done anything with them yet. But designer David Korins said to keep them just like that, a pile of bricks. It was an honest-to-God genius idea. And now every production of Hamilton has a foam cast of exactly that pile of bricks, on that exact place on stage."