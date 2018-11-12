A tug-of-war follows between specter and player over acting versus money, TV/film versus theater, love versus sex, and Hamlet itself. The ghost treasures art and "glory." His comic foil is Gary (very, very funny Steve Sanpietro), a TV "writer-producer-director" who treasures money. Gary has landed Andy a network commitment for a lucrative TV show, and he recoils from this Central Park gig. "This is Shakespeare, right?" Gary says, staggered. "Like algebra on stage." In a splendid Act 2 monologue, he calls TV "art perfected." Why? "When you watch TV, you can eat. You can talk. You don't have to pay attention, not if you've seen TV before."