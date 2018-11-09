But what colors. You come to Cooper for melody, and here she gave listeners not just a lot to consider, but also some beautiful emotion. She is a great believer in the power of the line — the feeling of pushing through a phrase to the end. A silken, rich sense of melody took listeners happily through the first moments of Beethoven's Piano Sonata in A Flat Major, Opus 110, and throughout the rest of the first movement. And then there is her rich middle-register sense of sound, so deeply satisfying.