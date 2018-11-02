Beethoven opened. Afkham drew a clear distinction between the angry, urgent material and the long line of the sweeter main melody of the Coriolan Overture. What's interesting about this 35-year-old German-born and -trained conductor, though, is that he tends to hear the orchestra as a pianist regards the keyboard — which is to say, subject to instantaneously pliable tempos. Afkham was schooled as a pianist, and you can tell. It's not to say these tempo shifts are capricious. There's an expressive reason behind them — to emphasize the arrival point of the first big orchestral statement of the third movement of the Mozart, for instance.