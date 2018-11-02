For American authors in general, and Southern ones in particular, Mississippi often functions as the nation's heart of racial darkness. It's regarded as "the most Southern place on earth" not because of its manners, moonlight, or magnolias, but because of its malignant heart. "Northerners, provincials that they are, regard the South as one large Mississippi," the historian V.O. Key Jr. once wrote. "Southerners, with their eye for distinction, place Mississippi in a class by itself."