Micarelli played her first concert with an orchestra when she was 6. She studied at the Manhattan School of Music and Juilliard, taking lessons from the likes of Pinchas Zuckerman and Itzhak Perlman. Before she turned 19, she was on the road with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, then Josh Groban, and then, and then … At only 26, she came to fame playing street musician Annie Talarico in HBO's Treme (2010-2013), set in post-Katrina New Orleans. As Annie, Micarelli played Americana fiddle on the streets of the French Quarter, jammed with folks like the New Orleans Jazz Vipers and Steve Earle, and as an actress was totally persuasive as a woman brought up in the music. Pretty good for someone totally new to the sound or the lore. The violinist, now 35, reflects on her twisty path to world music, and the benefits of staying flexible, ready for anything.