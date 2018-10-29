What a splendid moment for Jennifer Summerfield as Medea. White-hot before the play even starts, Medea is seldom off the stage, yet Summerfield maintains admirable definition of line while jacked among the tragedy's perverse extremes, sometimes buckling in a mother's anguish. Summerfield makes her enormous eyes into emotional maps; her high cheekbones seem to stand for difference itself, her femininity/foreignness/otherness. Above all, Summerfield has timing and rhythm, so it's not all one scream. The Nurse (Jessica DalCanton) is similarly fine: Eyes trained right on us, DalCanton is at her best when the poetry is best: "This evil is not declining, it is just / at dawn. I dread the lion-eyed / glare of its noon."