My priority has been on the company, and making sure that in terms of morale and in terms of them being able to grieve and process loss, that they have the space and they have the freedom to do that. Audiences are going to [need to grieve, too]. And that's a big responsibility to ask the dancers, to not just process their own feelings but then they have to perform, and then they have to be the vehicles through which other people are processing their own feelings.