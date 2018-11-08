"You sort of have to grow up a little," says Larry Robin, who, as proprietor of the late Robin's Bookstore, cofounded Moonstone with his wife, Sandy. "In the modern world, a nonprofit has to act like a business: You have to raise your own. So we've created an advisory board, including people who know how to do these things a lot better than I do. We have created a publishing division, which is a money-making operation, and we're doing this fund-raiser."