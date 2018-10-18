Among his strongest memories: He was 20, performing the Ravel Piano Concerto in G Major with the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Eugene Ormandy, and "we were somewhere deep into the second movement and it hit me that I was playing on one of the great stages of the world, playing a marvelous piano, and being accompanied by one of the greatest orchestras and one of the finest conductors, and it all kind of came upon me at once. I realized it doesn't get any better than this. That was an incredible moment."