Bogle details the custom Lummi totem pole he had hauled across the country to his Adirondack compound; praises the heart doctors who keep him alive, his wife for how she raised their six kids (there are third and fourth generations), and his late mother for getting him and his brothers into Blair Academy on working scholarships during the Depression (without lingering over his father's absence, or emphasizing that his uncle was meanwhile commodore of the Greenwich Yacht Club; this poverty was mercifully transitory). Bogle has paid charity forward with hundreds of scholarships for Native American students and others at his alma maters.