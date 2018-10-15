Who was Yussel the Muscle? "He was the manager of Max Schmeling, the German boxer," Feldshuh says. "He was a real Bronx [Jew] and a real optimist. It's really a play about three friendships: Joe Louis, an African American; Max Schmeling, a German who didn't want to be a Nazi; and Yussel. And then, on the other side, you have Joseph Goebbels, this bent soul, the chief publicity officer for the Third Reich."